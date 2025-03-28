Andhra CM to participate in All India Research Scholars Summit in Chennai
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit IIT – Madras on Friday to attend the 'All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025'.
The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Chennai at 10:15 am from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada. ''He will reach IIT Madras campus in Chennai at 11:30 am and participate in the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025 between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm,'' said an official note detailing his schedule.
Later, the CM is expected to return to his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli, Guntur district by 4 pm today.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vigilance Probe to Address Corruption at Andhra University Aiming for Global Recognition
Andhra Pradesh Teams Up with Microsoft for AI Skill Development
Metro Rail Proposal Scrapped, Irregularities Unveiled in Andhra Pradesh's TIDCO Housing Project
Andhra Pradesh Partners with Microsoft for Youth AI Training Initiative
Andhra Pradesh's Economic Leap: SIPB Approves Investments Worth Over Rs 1.21 Lakh Crore