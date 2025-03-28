Andhra CM to participate in All India Research Scholars Summit in Chennai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit IIT – Madras on Friday to attend the 'All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025'.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Chennai at 10:15 am from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada. ''He will reach IIT Madras campus in Chennai at 11:30 am and participate in the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2025 between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm,'' said an official note detailing his schedule.

Later, the CM is expected to return to his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli, Guntur district by 4 pm today.

