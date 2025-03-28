Left Menu

Tragic Death at KIIT Sparks Nationwide Outrage

The NHRC has demanded accountability for the suicide of 20-year-old Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT. The report seeks responses from Odisha officials, UGC, and NAAC within four weeks. The incident has led to protests by Nepalese students and international intervention.

Updated: 28-03-2025 11:34 IST
The suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old B.Tech student from Nepal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), has prompted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to seek immediate action from various authorities. The NHRC found gross negligence on the authorities' part and has requested an action taken report from the Odisha government, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) within four weeks.

The NHRC dispatched a team to conduct an on-site investigation into the tragic death of the Nepalese student. On March 27, the case status was made public on the NHRC's website, revealing that a detailed report has been sought from Odisha's chief secretary, Khurda's district magistrate, the police commissioner, and the chairpersons of UGC and NAAC.

Prakriti Lamsal's body was discovered on February 16 in her hostel room on the KIIT campus. Following the incident, tensions escalated as Nepalese students who protested were met with violence and eviction. The case has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting intervention from Nepal's prime minister.

