Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Initiative: Ensuring Education for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday vowed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will provide educational opportunities for all students impacted by the Wayanad landslide.

She inaugurated a scholarship distribution program for higher education to students from the affected areas, emphasizing the tragic stories of those who lost families but survived themselves.

Gandhi Vadra commended NICHE Kanyakumari for granting 121 students full scholarships, and noted the contributions of Yenepoya University, highlighting the collaborative efforts across political and institutional lines to help rebuild Wayanad's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)