Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Initiative: Ensuring Education for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has pledged support for the education of students affected by the Wayanad landslide, ensuring continued studies through scholarships and assistance from institutions like NICHE Kanyakumari and Yenepoya University. Her efforts are part of a broader initiative to aid the devastated community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:46 IST
Education
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday vowed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will provide educational opportunities for all students impacted by the Wayanad landslide.

She inaugurated a scholarship distribution program for higher education to students from the affected areas, emphasizing the tragic stories of those who lost families but survived themselves.

Gandhi Vadra commended NICHE Kanyakumari for granting 121 students full scholarships, and noted the contributions of Yenepoya University, highlighting the collaborative efforts across political and institutional lines to help rebuild Wayanad's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

