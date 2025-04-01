The Impact of Schoolwide Cellphone Bans: Are They Effective?

One year after the government banned cellphones from schools to enhance student focus, new research shows mixed results. Despite intentions to reduce distractions, students and schools are grappling with the implementation's unintended consequences.

Students report stress over not contacting parents and perceive unfairness when teachers use phones during class. The ban's effectiveness is questioned, as students find ways around restrictions, like using walkie-talkies.

Experts advocate for a balanced approach, suggesting schools teach healthy phone usage rather than enforce blanket bans. Engaging students in rule-making could lead to more practical and effective digital guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)