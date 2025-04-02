Left Menu

Debate Over NEET Exam and Executive Authority in Governance

The Rajya Sabha discussion centered on the NEET exam's centralization and executive authority in governance. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that government, accountable to the public and Parliament, should maintain governance, not the courts. Union Minister Pradhan addressed concerns about decentralizing NEET and highlighted improvements and challenges in the testing system.

In a lively Rajya Sabha session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted the supremacy of government authority in governance, as executive actions remain accountable to both Parliament and voters. His remarks came during a debate over the centralized National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), sparking a discourse on the power dynamics between government branches.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended the current NEET system, initiated under the previous UPA government, while responding to DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu's call for decentralization. Pradhan stressed the ongoing improvements in the exam mechanism and referenced Supreme Court directives backing centralization.

The discussion also touched on educational reforms, with Pradhan addressing concerns over the influence of political figures in university appointments and highlighting the Modi administration's moves toward social justice, ensuring constitutional protection for SC/ST groups in academic roles.

