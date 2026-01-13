Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs 13th NITSER Council Meeting, Sets Reform Agenda for NITs, IISERs and IIESTs

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the 13th Meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) on January 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The meeting was preceded by the 3rd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

The meeting focused on academic reforms, research excellence, governance efficiency, innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity, positioning India’s premier technological institutions as key drivers of national development and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Aligning Higher Education with National Priorities

Reviewing presentations from NITs, IISERs and IIESTs, Shri Pradhan emphasised that curricula, academic programmes and research must be closely aligned with national priorities and future workforce requirements.

He stated that:

Curriculum design must respond to emerging job roles and 21st-century needs

PhD programmes should become more industry-centric

An industry-led curriculum committee should be created to guide curriculum development based on real-world demand

The Minister also stressed that India’s premier technological institutions must come under a robust accreditation framework, reinforcing quality, accountability and global credibility.

NITs and IIESTs as Engines of Applied Research and Workforce Development

Shri Pradhan said that NITs and IIESTs are uniquely positioned to evolve into vibrant hubs of applied education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, while also serving as centres for future-ready workforce development.

He noted that these institutions will play a crucial role in:

Advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Strengthening India’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem

Contributing meaningfully to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047

Key Decisions and Reform Measures

The Council deliberated and agreed on a wide-ranging reform agenda, covering four major areas:

1. Academic and Research Reforms

The meeting agreed to align curricula, assessment systems, academic programmes and research with critical and emerging technologies, including:

Industry 4.0

Green hydrogen

Advanced manufacturing

Artificial intelligence and data analytics

Cybersecurity

Quantum technologies

Semiconductors

Key academic initiatives include:

Specialised PG and M.Tech programmes aligned with specific industry requirements

360-degree PhD reforms , including: Industry-led and industry-funded PhDs Product-based PhD models Allocation of PhD supervision to faculty based on performance



2. Strengthening Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Council underscored the need to move from a culture of job seeking to job creation by building strong innovation ecosystems across campuses.

Key decisions include:

Immediate establishment of incubation centres at the 13 NITs that currently do not have one

At least 10 NITs to initiate the establishment of Research Parks

Organisation of a Start-up Pitching Conclave in July 2026, bringing together NIT-incubated start-ups, investors and industry stakeholders

3. Quality Assurance and Accreditation

All NITs and IISERs agreed to:

Complete External Peer Reviews within one year

Actively participate in the national accreditation framework (NAAC), recognising accreditation as a core quality assurance mechanism

4. Promoting Inclusivity through Bharatiya Bhashas and AI

The Council highlighted the importance of inclusive education by:

Promoting the use of Bharatiya Bhashas in teaching and learning

Leveraging artificial intelligence for multilingual learning

Committing to ensure that learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds can access quality education effectively

Distinguished Participation

The meeting was attended by a wide range of eminent leaders from government, academia, industry and policy institutions, including:

Members of Parliament Shri Ghanshyam Tiwari and Shri Shashank Mani

Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe , Chairman, NAAC Executive Committee and NETF

Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar , former Chairman, UGC

Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry , Chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti

Ms. Debjani Ghosh , Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog

Shri Deepak Bagla , CEO, Atal Innovation Mission

Shri S. Krishnan , Secretary, MeitY

Dr. Vineet Joshi , Secretary, Department of Higher Education

Prof. Abhay Karandikar , Secretary, Department of Science and Technology

Dr. Shekhar C. Mande , former Secretary, DSIR

Heads and directors of IISERs, NITs, IIEST, IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, CSIR–CMERI Durgapur, and senior officials of the Ministry of Education

Towards Future-Ready Institutions

The 13th NITSER Council meeting set a clear roadmap for transforming India’s leading science and technology institutions into globally competitive, industry-aligned, innovation-driven and inclusive centres of excellence. The decisions taken are expected to significantly strengthen India’s higher education and research ecosystem, ensuring that it contributes decisively to economic growth, technological leadership and national self-reliance.