Mamata Banerjee Responds to Supreme Court Verdict on Teacher Appointments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her respect for the judiciary on Thursday, despite disagreeing with a recent Supreme Court verdict invalidating the appointments of over 25,000 teachers and staff in state-run schools.

In a press conference, Banerjee stated that while her government will comply with the court's decision, they are exploring all possible legal avenues. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, upheld a Calcutta High Court ruling to annul the appointments, demanding a new selection process within three months.

Banerjee, emphasizing the autonomy of the School Service Commission, addressed issues related to targeting of the state's education system by the BJP and expressed solidarity with those affected by job losses, asserting her commitment to stand by them despite political consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)