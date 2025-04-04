Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Stand for Young Scholar Amid Controversial Demolition

Akhilesh Yadav pledges to fund the education of Ananya Yadav, an 8-year-old whose video during a demolition drew Supreme Court attention. He criticized the government for its eviction methods. Ananya hopes to become an IAS officer, despite the hardships faced during the demolition of her home.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has committed to funding the education of eight-year-old Ananya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar. This decision follows widespread attention to a video showing Ananya running with books during a demolition operation near her home, which has sparked national debate and even attracted the attention of the Supreme Court.

In a direct critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration, Yadav accused them of ruining children's futures and lacking understanding of the value of education. He condemned the use of bulldozers in eviction operations, stating they symbolize destruction rather than knowledge, wisdom, or intelligence.

The controversy over the demolition actions has intensified, with Ananya expressing her aspiration to become an IAS officer. The local police justified the demolition as necessary to remove encroachments, following a court order. The Supreme Court has since requested explanations from the authorities involved.

