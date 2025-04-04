Akhilesh Yadav Takes Stand for Young Scholar Amid Controversial Demolition

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has committed to funding the education of eight-year-old Ananya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar. This decision follows widespread attention to a video showing Ananya running with books during a demolition operation near her home, which has sparked national debate and even attracted the attention of the Supreme Court.

In a direct critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration, Yadav accused them of ruining children's futures and lacking understanding of the value of education. He condemned the use of bulldozers in eviction operations, stating they symbolize destruction rather than knowledge, wisdom, or intelligence.

The controversy over the demolition actions has intensified, with Ananya expressing her aspiration to become an IAS officer. The local police justified the demolition as necessary to remove encroachments, following a court order. The Supreme Court has since requested explanations from the authorities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)