Tamil Nadu's NEET Saga: A Federalism Flashpoint

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticizes the rejection of NEET exemption by the President, calling it a 'dark chapter in federalism.' AIADMK accuses DMK of political drama. Amid widespread opposition to NEET, the state plans an all-party meeting to deliberate further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing NEET controversy in Tamil Nadu took a pivotal turn as Chief Minister M K Stalin denounced the Presidential refusal to exempt the state from the exam, labeling it a 'dark chapter in federalism.' The Assembly's push for a NEET-free medical admission process has faced stiff resistance.

Amidst widespread opposition, opposition party AIADMK accused the ruling DMK of grandstanding without delivering on promises. The political spat has revived as Stalin announced an all-party meeting set for April 9, further intensifying the state's struggle to abolish the contentious exam.

Despite providing multiple clarifications, the rejection by the Union government has brought emotions to a boil with Stalin reiterating the detrimental impact of NEET on rural students. With accusations flying, the state's political landscape over medical education remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

