Tamil Nadu's NEET Saga: A Federalism Flashpoint

The ongoing NEET controversy in Tamil Nadu took a pivotal turn as Chief Minister M K Stalin denounced the Presidential refusal to exempt the state from the exam, labeling it a 'dark chapter in federalism.' The Assembly's push for a NEET-free medical admission process has faced stiff resistance.

Amidst widespread opposition, opposition party AIADMK accused the ruling DMK of grandstanding without delivering on promises. The political spat has revived as Stalin announced an all-party meeting set for April 9, further intensifying the state's struggle to abolish the contentious exam.

Despite providing multiple clarifications, the rejection by the Union government has brought emotions to a boil with Stalin reiterating the detrimental impact of NEET on rural students. With accusations flying, the state's political landscape over medical education remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)