Chief Minister Reddy Pushes for Student-Centric Reforms in Telangana's Universities

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has called on state universities to focus on student-centric strategies by introducing market-driven and job-oriented courses. During a meeting with university Vice Chancellors, he stressed the importance of ensuring a bright future for students, particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Reddy highlighted the issue of students from affluent families opting for high-demand courses in private universities, urging government institutions to provide similar quality education. He proposed the introduction of relevant new courses, suggesting the elimination of outdated ones, which remain due to past faculty appointments.

Addressing administrative concerns, Reddy mentioned the need for professors teaching less significant courses to assume administrative roles, cautioning against universities becoming 'rehabilitation centers' for faculty. The Vice Chancellors raised issues like faculty shortages, to which Reddy assured the allocation of necessary government funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)