Left Menu

Chief Minister Reddy Pushes for Student-Centric Reforms in Telangana's Universities

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urged state universities to adopt a student-centric approach by offering market-driven courses. Highlighting the disparity between government and private universities, Reddy emphasized quality education for rural students. He also proposed retiring outdated courses and promised government support for funding and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:48 IST
Chief Minister Reddy Pushes for Student-Centric Reforms in Telangana's Universities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has called on state universities to focus on student-centric strategies by introducing market-driven and job-oriented courses. During a meeting with university Vice Chancellors, he stressed the importance of ensuring a bright future for students, particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Reddy highlighted the issue of students from affluent families opting for high-demand courses in private universities, urging government institutions to provide similar quality education. He proposed the introduction of relevant new courses, suggesting the elimination of outdated ones, which remain due to past faculty appointments.

Addressing administrative concerns, Reddy mentioned the need for professors teaching less significant courses to assume administrative roles, cautioning against universities becoming 'rehabilitation centers' for faculty. The Vice Chancellors raised issues like faculty shortages, to which Reddy assured the allocation of necessary government funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025