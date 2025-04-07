Revolutionizing Academia-Industry Engagement: CIIIT at RVCE

Tata Technologies and Bengaluru's RV College of Engineering have entered into a strategic partnership to establish the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) on the RVCE campus. This is a pioneering effort in South India to integrate industry and academia effectively.

The collaboration includes a significant investment, with Tata Technologies contributing approximately Rs 50 crore and the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), which oversees RVCE, offering Rs 10 crore. The center is designed to provide students with essential skills for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The advanced facility will bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical industrial applications, serving as a hub for skill development, start-up incubation, and mentorship. It also aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises by supplying a steady stream of industry-ready professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)