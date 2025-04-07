Left Menu

Breaking the Chains: Rethinking Rankings in Management Academia

A study by faculty from IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Delhi highlights the detrimental effects of the ranking obsession in management academia. It argues that this focus hampers meaningful knowledge production and exacerbates scholarly malpractice, recommending a pivot towards relevant research for societal benefit.

Updated: 07-04-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Research conducted by faculty members from prominent Indian institutes reveals the damaging obsession with rankings in management academia, leading to imperialistic capitalism, especially in the Global South.

Published in 'Management Learning', the study criticizes the relentless pursuit of global recognition at the expense of meaningful scholarly work. This focus, according to the researchers, creates a false scarcity of academic excellence, benefiting only elite institutions and overlooking the need for robust educational infrastructure nationwide.

Additionally, the pressure to publish in top journals has spawned predatory practices and a reliance on Western academic frameworks. The researchers advocate for a transformative shift in management education, urging scholars to challenge existing norms, reject ranking pressures, and produce impactful, contextually relevant research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

