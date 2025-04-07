Breaking the Chains: Rethinking Rankings in Management Academia

Research conducted by faculty members from prominent Indian institutes reveals the damaging obsession with rankings in management academia, leading to imperialistic capitalism, especially in the Global South.

Published in 'Management Learning', the study criticizes the relentless pursuit of global recognition at the expense of meaningful scholarly work. This focus, according to the researchers, creates a false scarcity of academic excellence, benefiting only elite institutions and overlooking the need for robust educational infrastructure nationwide.

Additionally, the pressure to publish in top journals has spawned predatory practices and a reliance on Western academic frameworks. The researchers advocate for a transformative shift in management education, urging scholars to challenge existing norms, reject ranking pressures, and produce impactful, contextually relevant research.

(With inputs from agencies.)