Marathon Study Event Honors Reformers Phule and Ambedkar
An 18-hour 'study marathon' was organized by Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology in Latur to commemorate the birthdays of Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. With the involvement of 47 students, the event commenced at 6 am and expected to wrap up by midnight.
An 18-hour 'study marathon' took place in Latur on Monday, aligned with the birthdays of iconic social reformers Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Organized by Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology, the event engaged 47 students in an extended academic session.
The marathon began at 6 am and is anticipated to end by midnight, according to one of the organizers.
