Controversy Unfolds Over Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Initiative
The BJP criticizes Punjab's AAP government over its 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative, labeling it 'Udghatan Kranti'. Despite launching new education projects worth Rs 2,000 crore, the BJP claims no real progress has been made. They question the funding sources and the effectiveness of the training programs for educators.
Updated: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST
A political clash has erupted over the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative launched by Punjab's AAP government, with the BJP dubbing it as mere 'Udghatan Kranti'.
The initiative includes infrastructure improvements worth Rs 2,000 crore across 12,000 schools, but the BJP asserts there's little real progress in the education sector.
Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin criticized the government, questioning the source of funding and the impact of overseas training for educators, suggesting that the changes being celebrated are minimal and mostly ceremonial.
