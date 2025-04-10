Controversy Unfolds Over Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Initiative

A political clash has erupted over the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative launched by Punjab's AAP government, with the BJP dubbing it as mere 'Udghatan Kranti'.

The initiative includes infrastructure improvements worth Rs 2,000 crore across 12,000 schools, but the BJP asserts there's little real progress in the education sector.

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin criticized the government, questioning the source of funding and the impact of overseas training for educators, suggesting that the changes being celebrated are minimal and mostly ceremonial.

(With inputs from agencies.)