Arihant Academy Expands Horizons with Carmel Acquisition

Arihant Academy, an NSE-listed education company, has announced acquiring a complete stake in Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions in a transaction worth USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10.2 crore.

The acquisition includes a broad infrastructure of nearly 30 classrooms and a student body exceeding 2,000, which will significantly extend Arihant's portfolio and strengthen its market share.

Co-founder Anil Kapasi expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating that merging with the coaching giants will allow the combined entities to advance education through shared expertise, resources, and modern technological methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)