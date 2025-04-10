Arihant Academy Expands Horizons with Carmel Acquisition
Arihant Academy, a leading education firm, has acquired Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions for USD 1.2 million. This acquisition encompasses 30 classrooms and 2,000 students, enhancing Arihant's market presence. Co-founder Anil Kapasi envisions leveraging combined expertise and technology to elevate the education system.
Arihant Academy, an NSE-listed education company, has announced acquiring a complete stake in Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions in a transaction worth USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10.2 crore.
The acquisition includes a broad infrastructure of nearly 30 classrooms and a student body exceeding 2,000, which will significantly extend Arihant's portfolio and strengthen its market share.
Co-founder Anil Kapasi expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating that merging with the coaching giants will allow the combined entities to advance education through shared expertise, resources, and modern technological methods.
