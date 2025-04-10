Left Menu

Arihant Academy Expands Horizons with Carmel Acquisition

Arihant Academy, a leading education firm, has acquired Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions for USD 1.2 million. This acquisition encompasses 30 classrooms and 2,000 students, enhancing Arihant's market presence. Co-founder Anil Kapasi envisions leveraging combined expertise and technology to elevate the education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:41 IST
Arihant Academy Expands Horizons with Carmel Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arihant Academy, an NSE-listed education company, has announced acquiring a complete stake in Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions in a transaction worth USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10.2 crore.

The acquisition includes a broad infrastructure of nearly 30 classrooms and a student body exceeding 2,000, which will significantly extend Arihant's portfolio and strengthen its market share.

Co-founder Anil Kapasi expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating that merging with the coaching giants will allow the combined entities to advance education through shared expertise, resources, and modern technological methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025