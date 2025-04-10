Imperial College Expands Global Reach with Bengaluru Hub
Imperial College London launches its Indian hub in Bengaluru, titled 'Imperial Global India,' to foster research and innovation partnerships between India and the UK. The hub aims to enhance collaboration with Indian universities and industries, focusing on emerging technologies and strengthening diplomatic ties.
Imperial College London has announced the establishment of its Indian hub, 'Imperial Global India,' in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to deepen scientific, educational, and innovation collaborations between India and the UK, as stated by college president Hugh Brady.
The Bengaluru hub will serve as a liaison office, focusing on co-creating new research partnerships with leading Indian universities and institutes. It also seeks to enhance communication with industry and policymakers, providing a platform for greater innovation collaboration between India and the UK.
Spearheaded by Professors Sanjeev Gupta and Elena Dieckmann, the hub will align its projects with the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, focusing on areas such as AI, quantum technology, and biotech. Imperial Global India will launch with an event on May 21, convening leaders from academia, business, and policy sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
