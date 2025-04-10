Left Menu

Imperial College Expands Global Reach with Bengaluru Hub

Imperial College London launches its Indian hub in Bengaluru, titled 'Imperial Global India,' to foster research and innovation partnerships between India and the UK. The hub aims to enhance collaboration with Indian universities and industries, focusing on emerging technologies and strengthening diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:36 IST
Imperial College Expands Global Reach with Bengaluru Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Imperial College London has announced the establishment of its Indian hub, 'Imperial Global India,' in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to deepen scientific, educational, and innovation collaborations between India and the UK, as stated by college president Hugh Brady.

The Bengaluru hub will serve as a liaison office, focusing on co-creating new research partnerships with leading Indian universities and institutes. It also seeks to enhance communication with industry and policymakers, providing a platform for greater innovation collaboration between India and the UK.

Spearheaded by Professors Sanjeev Gupta and Elena Dieckmann, the hub will align its projects with the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, focusing on areas such as AI, quantum technology, and biotech. Imperial Global India will launch with an event on May 21, convening leaders from academia, business, and policy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025