Punjab's New Era: Unparalleled Development Under AAP Leadership

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced groundbreaking progress across various sectors, including education, health, and power, under his administration's three-year tenure. Speaking at the inauguration of a School of Eminence, Mann attributed this advancement to the government's focused efforts on public welfare.

Criticizing previous administrations, Mann argued that the state suffered due to negligence and emphasized the current government's commitment to rectifying the past mistakes by prioritizing public service. He highlighted the establishment of modern Schools of Eminence aimed at the holistic development of students as evidence of their progress.

The chief minister stressed that the AAP government's strategies are inspired by leaders like B R Ambedkar, aiming to transform Punjab into a leading state in India. Mann concluded with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium at DIET-Sangrur, underscoring its role in enhancing elementary education quality.

