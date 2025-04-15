Left Menu

Punjab's New Era: Unparalleled Development Under AAP Leadership

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted significant progress in the state's education, health, and power sectors over the past three years. Inaugurating a School of Eminence, he criticized past governments for neglect, emphasizing the AAP's top priority on public welfare and innovative educational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhajli | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:27 IST
Punjab's New Era: Unparalleled Development Under AAP Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced groundbreaking progress across various sectors, including education, health, and power, under his administration's three-year tenure. Speaking at the inauguration of a School of Eminence, Mann attributed this advancement to the government's focused efforts on public welfare.

Criticizing previous administrations, Mann argued that the state suffered due to negligence and emphasized the current government's commitment to rectifying the past mistakes by prioritizing public service. He highlighted the establishment of modern Schools of Eminence aimed at the holistic development of students as evidence of their progress.

The chief minister stressed that the AAP government's strategies are inspired by leaders like B R Ambedkar, aiming to transform Punjab into a leading state in India. Mann concluded with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium at DIET-Sangrur, underscoring its role in enhancing elementary education quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025