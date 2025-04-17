Manav Rachna International School Elevates Education with IB Curriculum

Manav Rachna International School in Gurugram is set to introduce the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum for students from pre-nursery to Grade 8, enhancing its commitment to progressive education standards.

This significant development positions MRIS as an IB Candidate School for the Primary Years and Middle Years Programmes, thereby aligning with the growing demand for internationally benchmarked curricula in India.

The move is part of a broader strategy to foster a globally recognized education framework, encouraging holistic and student-centered learning approaches that integrate Indian cultural elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)