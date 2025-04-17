Left Menu

Manav Rachna International School Elevates Education with IB Curriculum

Manav Rachna International School, Gurugram, is introducing the International Baccalaureate curriculum from pre-nursery to Grade 8. This step advances their commitment to progressive education. With support from IB representatives, the school emphasizes holistic, student-centered learning, contributing to India's growing demand for international education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manav Rachna International School in Gurugram is set to introduce the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum for students from pre-nursery to Grade 8, enhancing its commitment to progressive education standards.

This significant development positions MRIS as an IB Candidate School for the Primary Years and Middle Years Programmes, thereby aligning with the growing demand for internationally benchmarked curricula in India.

The move is part of a broader strategy to foster a globally recognized education framework, encouraging holistic and student-centered learning approaches that integrate Indian cultural elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

