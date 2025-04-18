Left Menu

BIMTECH Launches DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre for Circular Economy Education

BIMTECH has launched the DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre to integrate circular economy principles into higher education across Asia and Europe, as part of the EU-funded KODECET project. It aims to prepare students for a sustainable future through global collaboration, project-based learning, and strategic partnerships.

BIMTECH Launches DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre for Circular Economy Education
The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida has inaugurated the DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre, a pioneering initiative aimed at embedding circular economy principles into higher education curricula across Asia and Europe. Backed by the EU-funded KODECET project, the center is a significant step towards sustainable development.

With BIMTECH leading India's academic efforts, the centre draws support from universities in Finland, Austria, India, and Thailand. It integrates global best practices, aligning with India's NEP 2020 to offer students experiential, lifelong learning opportunities focusing on sustainability and the circular economy.

To prepare students as future leaders in a regenerative economy, the centre features project-based curricula, international video lectures, and case studies on resource efficiency. Key partnerships with institutions like the University of Jyväskylä and FH Joanneum bolster its mission to deliver world-class sustainability education, ensuring impactful societal contributions.

