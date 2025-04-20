Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Thread Cut Incidents During Exams

A series of allegations has emerged regarding the mistreatment of Brahmin students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka. The controversial incidents reportedly involved the cutting of sacred threads worn by students, a practice deeply embedded in their cultural and religious identity.

In Bidar, a student's complaint led to swift action, resulting in the dismissal of a principal and an assistant from Sai Spoorti PU College by the Sai Deep Education and Charitable Trust. The student claimed they were denied entry to the exam hall unless they removed their traditional sacred thread.

Similar occurrences were reported in Halakeri (Gadag district) and Dharwad, where students alleged that exam officials forcibly cut and discarded their threads. One distressed student in Dharwad reported being unable to concentrate on their test due to the incident.

