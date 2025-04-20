Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Thread Cut Incidents During Exams

A series of incidents involving the cutting of sacred threads worn by Brahmin students during a Common Entrance Test in Karnataka has sparked controversy. Allegations from Bidar, Gadag, and Dharwad suggest students were either denied entry into exam halls or had their sacred threads removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:05 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Thread Cut Incidents During Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of allegations has emerged regarding the mistreatment of Brahmin students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka. The controversial incidents reportedly involved the cutting of sacred threads worn by students, a practice deeply embedded in their cultural and religious identity.

In Bidar, a student's complaint led to swift action, resulting in the dismissal of a principal and an assistant from Sai Spoorti PU College by the Sai Deep Education and Charitable Trust. The student claimed they were denied entry to the exam hall unless they removed their traditional sacred thread.

Similar occurrences were reported in Halakeri (Gadag district) and Dharwad, where students alleged that exam officials forcibly cut and discarded their threads. One distressed student in Dharwad reported being unable to concentrate on their test due to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025