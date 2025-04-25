Pioneer of Education Reforms K Kasturirangan Passes Away

In a somber announcement, former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan has passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 84. Officials confirmed that he died peacefully at his residence on Friday morning.

Kasturirangan was a pivotal figure in India's educational landscape, most notably leading the drafting committee of the new National Education Policy. He served as the chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, leaving an indelible mark on educational reforms in India.

His contributions extended to the legislative arena as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and the Planning Commission of India. As Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, he furthered research and scholarship from 2004 to 2009.

