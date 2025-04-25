Left Menu

Girls Outshine Boys in Nagaland Exam Results

In Nagaland board exams, girls outperformed boys in both class 10 and class 12. The pass percentages were 75.16% for class 10 and 82.44% for class 12. Notable toppers include Lungyihangle Nring, Vikhono Senotsu, Arti Kumari, and Snigtha Mukherjee across various streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST
The recently released Nagaland board exam results highlight a significant achievement by female students, who have outshone their male counterparts in both class 10 and class 12 exams. Officials confirmed that girls achieved higher pass percentages, cementing their academic prowess in the state.

In the class 10 High School Leaving Certificate Exam, the pass rate was 75.16%, with 22,313 students participating. Among the 16,771 successful candidates, 8,878 were girls, while boys accounted for 7,893 passes. Lungyihangle Nring from St. Paul Hr Sec School in Dimapur emerged as the top performer with an impressive 98.67% score.

Class 12 results revealed that 16,649 students appeared across Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, with 13,725 passing. Female candidates dominated the success rate in this category as well, with 7,820 girls passing compared to 5,905 boys. The top students included Vikhono Senotsu in Arts from Kohima, Arti Kumari in Commerce from Dimapur, and Snigtha Mukherjee in Science from Dimapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

