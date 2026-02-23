Left Menu

Class 12 exam paper 'leak' case: Private tutor among two held, four so far

A private tuition owner and his aide were arrested in connection with the suspected leak of Physics and Chemistry question papers of class 12 exams being conducted by the Maharashtra board in Nagpur, police said on Monday. One Nishikant Mool had circulated the leaked content among students of his tuition classes.

  • Country:
  • India

A private tuition owner and his aide were arrested in connection with the suspected leak of Physics and Chemistry question papers of class 12 exams being conducted by the Maharashtra board in Nagpur, police said on Monday. With the arrest of Mustafa Khan Munir Khan (42), who runs a teaching academy in the Mominpura area, and his aide Junaid Mohammad Abdul Javed, the number of people held so far has reached four. Khan and Javed were remanded to police custody till February 26. According to police, Khan allegedly shared the Chemistry paper on a WhatsApp group named ''Tech 1'', and Javed posted the answers. One Nishikant Mool had circulated the leaked content among students of his tuition classes. The incident came to light on February 18 when a supervisor at St. Ursula High School examination centre spotted the paper on a student's phone. Police said technical surveillance helped trace the accused. However, the original source of the leak remains unknown and further investigation is underway.

