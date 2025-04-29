Transforming Education and Innovation in India: PM Modi's Vision for the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the modernization of India's education system as a pivotal step in preparing the nation's youth for future challenges. Speaking at the YUGM Innovation Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, Modi stressed the need for a swift transition from idea to product, highlighting sectors like AI, quantum computing, and health tech as focal areas for development.

Drawing attention to significant milestones, Modi mentioned achievements like IIT Madras's hyperloop test track and breakthroughs in nanotechnology at IISc Bangalore. He acknowledged the creation of innovative educational platforms under PM e-Vidya and DIKSHA, which have enabled textbook preparation in multiple languages, thereby expanding educational access across India.

The Prime Minister also highlighted strategic initiatives such as the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs to nurture young talents in research and development. He called for enhanced collaboration between academia, industry, and government to drive India's innovation ecosystem forward, ultimately aiming for a developed India within the next 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)