Unlocking Potential: Financial Aid as a Catalyst for Change in Girls' STEM Education

A report highlights financial barriers and systemic challenges deterring Indian girls from STEM fields. Conducted by Sattva Consulting and AISECT, it suggests tailored financial aid models and emphasizes the role of scholarships, mentorship, and policy reforms in enhancing girls' STEM participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking report by Sattva Consulting and AISECT unveils financial barriers as the main hurdle for Indian girls in pursuing STEM education. With 59% citing costs as the primary obstacle, the research reveals that only 39% of girls graduate in science. Regional disparities and systemic issues further compound the problem.

Through comprehensive surveys and interviews with 4,763 girls and various stakeholders, the study identifies a need for reform. Officials urge personalized financial aid mapped to girls' profiles, and emphasize the critical role of scholarships and mentorship in bridging the gap.

The report calls on policymakers to reassess financial aid structures, promote digital skilling initiatives, and enhance career guidance and vocational pathways. Without targeted action, these barriers will continue to deter young women from STEM fields.

