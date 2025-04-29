Unlocking Potential: Financial Aid as a Catalyst for Change in Girls' STEM Education

A groundbreaking report by Sattva Consulting and AISECT unveils financial barriers as the main hurdle for Indian girls in pursuing STEM education. With 59% citing costs as the primary obstacle, the research reveals that only 39% of girls graduate in science. Regional disparities and systemic issues further compound the problem.

Through comprehensive surveys and interviews with 4,763 girls and various stakeholders, the study identifies a need for reform. Officials urge personalized financial aid mapped to girls' profiles, and emphasize the critical role of scholarships and mentorship in bridging the gap.

The report calls on policymakers to reassess financial aid structures, promote digital skilling initiatives, and enhance career guidance and vocational pathways. Without targeted action, these barriers will continue to deter young women from STEM fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)