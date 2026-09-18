EU's €3.3 Billion Armament Aid to Ukraine
The European Union is set to provide Ukraine with €3.3 billion aimed at supplying the country with missiles and drones. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement following a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, indicating the funding will be disbursed on Friday.
The European Union is gearing up to aid Ukraine with a substantial financial package. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, revealed that €3.3 billion will be disbursed to Ukraine on Friday.
This funding is intended for procuring essential military resources, specifically missiles and drones, in response to ongoing conflicts in the region.
The announcement followed a crucial phone call between von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, underscoring the EU's commitment to support Ukraine's defense efforts.