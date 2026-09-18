EU's €3.3 Billion Armament Aid to Ukraine

The European Union is gearing up to aid Ukraine with a substantial financial package. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, revealed that €3.3 billion will be disbursed to Ukraine on Friday.

This funding is intended for procuring essential military resources, specifically missiles and drones, in response to ongoing conflicts in the region.

The announcement followed a crucial phone call between von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, underscoring the EU's commitment to support Ukraine's defense efforts.