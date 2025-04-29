JMI Fosters Skill-Based Education with CBSE School Principals

In a significant push towards skill-based education, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently organized a two-day exposure visit involving more than 50 principals from CBSE-affiliated schools nationwide. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes a stronger connection between schools and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The event, which wrapped up on April 25, was meticulously planned under the leadership of JMI Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi. Participants were afforded a firsthand look into innovative practices aimed at threading skill development throughout the school curriculum.

The principals engaged in enriched discussions with academic directors and faculty, exploring collaborative strategies to embed practical skills into everyday education. JMI's initiative, applauded by CBSE, promises to empower school leaders to adopt and integrate skill education more effectively, fulfilling the concept of 'One Hunar (Skill) for Every Student' by the end of their senior secondary education.

