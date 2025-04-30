Experiencing Anime Dreams: Kimino High School's Cultural Adventure

Jason Wu, 29, took a playful approach to a one-day mock school experience, posing as a 'juvenile delinquent' at Kimino High School in Japan. The program caters to anime enthusiasts and cultural tourists, providing a glimpse into traditional Japanese education with activities like calligraphy, earthquake drills, and classic sports.

Organized by Undokai, the event helps disperse tourist traffic from overpopulated areas like Tokyo and Kyoto to rural zones. Wu, on his 10th visit to Japan, seeks deeper cultural connections amid the nation's tourism boom, partly fueled by a weak yen.

Kimino High School, formerly Kameyama Middle School, creatively repurposes a closed educational institution. With Japan's aging population and declining student numbers leading to numerous school closures, organizer Takaaki Yoneji hopes this model can serve as a blueprint for local revitalization.

