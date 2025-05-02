Left Menu

UGC Investigates Consecutive Student Suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneswar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to investigate student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar. Prompted by the deaths of two Nepalese students, the panel will examine institutional policies, student support systems, and compliance with safety regulations. The report is due in 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:59 IST
UGC Investigates Consecutive Student Suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an investigation into a disturbing series of student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar. This move follows the tragic death of a 20-year-old Nepalese student, found hanging in her hostel room.

The UGC's decision comes in the wake of a similar incident involving Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, earlier this year. The committee, spearheaded by former vice-chancellor Nageshwar Rao, seeks to uncover factors behind these tragedies, scrutinizing institutional policies, governance, and safety regulations.

As part of its mandate, the committee will assess the effectiveness of KIIT's mental health support framework, grievance redressal mechanisms, and anti-harassment measures. UGC has requested a comprehensive report from the panel within 10 days, aiming for swift and meaningful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025