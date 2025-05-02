UGC Investigates Consecutive Student Suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneswar
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to investigate student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar. Prompted by the deaths of two Nepalese students, the panel will examine institutional policies, student support systems, and compliance with safety regulations. The report is due in 10 days.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an investigation into a disturbing series of student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar. This move follows the tragic death of a 20-year-old Nepalese student, found hanging in her hostel room.
The UGC's decision comes in the wake of a similar incident involving Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, earlier this year. The committee, spearheaded by former vice-chancellor Nageshwar Rao, seeks to uncover factors behind these tragedies, scrutinizing institutional policies, governance, and safety regulations.
As part of its mandate, the committee will assess the effectiveness of KIIT's mental health support framework, grievance redressal mechanisms, and anti-harassment measures. UGC has requested a comprehensive report from the panel within 10 days, aiming for swift and meaningful resolutions.
