Left Menu

NEET-UG Kota: A Grueling Challenge for Medical Aspirants

The NEET-UG exam in Kota, known as historically tough, distressed many aspirants fearing they might miss the cutoff. Though some found it moderate, experts predict a possibly low cutoff due to its difficulty. Several students struggled with intricate questions requiring deep conceptual understanding rather than mere memorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:21 IST
NEET-UG Kota: A Grueling Challenge for Medical Aspirants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NEET-UG exam held in Kota left many aspirants distressed, as they described it as a particularly tough challenge. Some students expressed anxiety about not making the cutoff, although a few remained hopeful, anticipating a lower threshold this time around.

Experts, including Brajesh Maheshwari from ALLEN Career Institute, noted it was one of the most challenging exams in the history of NEET-UG, with a possibility of a low cutoff due to its difficulty and length. The biology and physics sections drew heavily from Class 11, while some questions reportedly deviated from the NCERT syllabus, raising concerns among examinees.

Nitin Vijay, CEO of Motion Education Coaching Institute, highlighted that NEET-UG 2025 was a departure from rote learning, requiring mature reasoning. The exam concluded without incident under heavy security, with 32,424 aspirants attempting it across 73 centres in Kota. The KotaCares initiative provided free transport for students, ensuring a smooth experience despite the rigorous challenge posed by the exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025