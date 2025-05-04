NEET-UG Kota: A Grueling Challenge for Medical Aspirants
The NEET-UG exam in Kota, known as historically tough, distressed many aspirants fearing they might miss the cutoff. Though some found it moderate, experts predict a possibly low cutoff due to its difficulty. Several students struggled with intricate questions requiring deep conceptual understanding rather than mere memorization.
Experts, including Brajesh Maheshwari from ALLEN Career Institute, noted it was one of the most challenging exams in the history of NEET-UG, with a possibility of a low cutoff due to its difficulty and length. The biology and physics sections drew heavily from Class 11, while some questions reportedly deviated from the NCERT syllabus, raising concerns among examinees.
Nitin Vijay, CEO of Motion Education Coaching Institute, highlighted that NEET-UG 2025 was a departure from rote learning, requiring mature reasoning. The exam concluded without incident under heavy security, with 32,424 aspirants attempting it across 73 centres in Kota. The KotaCares initiative provided free transport for students, ensuring a smooth experience despite the rigorous challenge posed by the exam.
