NEET-UG Kota: A Grueling Challenge for Medical Aspirants

The NEET-UG exam held in Kota left many aspirants distressed, as they described it as a particularly tough challenge. Some students expressed anxiety about not making the cutoff, although a few remained hopeful, anticipating a lower threshold this time around.

Experts, including Brajesh Maheshwari from ALLEN Career Institute, noted it was one of the most challenging exams in the history of NEET-UG, with a possibility of a low cutoff due to its difficulty and length. The biology and physics sections drew heavily from Class 11, while some questions reportedly deviated from the NCERT syllabus, raising concerns among examinees.

Nitin Vijay, CEO of Motion Education Coaching Institute, highlighted that NEET-UG 2025 was a departure from rote learning, requiring mature reasoning. The exam concluded without incident under heavy security, with 32,424 aspirants attempting it across 73 centres in Kota. The KotaCares initiative provided free transport for students, ensuring a smooth experience despite the rigorous challenge posed by the exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)