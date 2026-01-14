Left Menu

NEET-PG Cutoff Revised to Utilize Vacant Medical Seats

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the NEET-PG 2025 qualifying percentile to zero for reserved categories to fill over 18,000 unoccupied postgraduate medical seats. This adjustment aims to optimize seat utilization and enhance the healthcare sector by expanding the number of trained specialists.

  • India

In a bold move to address the issue of thousands of unoccupied postgraduate medical seats, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions.

The adjustment, reducing the cutoff to zero percentile for reserved categories and seven for general from the previous 50, aims to expand the eligibility pool of already-qualified MBBS doctors.

This decision follows a request from the Indian Medical Association and highlights an effort to strengthen India's healthcare system by ensuring trained specialists occupy these vital positions.

