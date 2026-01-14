NEET-PG Cutoff Revised to Utilize Vacant Medical Seats

In a bold move to address the issue of thousands of unoccupied postgraduate medical seats, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions.

The adjustment, reducing the cutoff to zero percentile for reserved categories and seven for general from the previous 50, aims to expand the eligibility pool of already-qualified MBBS doctors.

This decision follows a request from the Indian Medical Association and highlights an effort to strengthen India's healthcare system by ensuring trained specialists occupy these vital positions.