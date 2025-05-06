Federal Freeze: Harvard's Battle Against Trump's Demands
Harvard University faces a halt on new federal grants as it battles President Trump's administration's demands. Accused of serious issues in antisemitism and racial discrimination, Harvard must negotiate to regain funding. The university's president continues to resist government pressure, even after a lawsuit over frozen funds.
Harvard University will not receive new federal grants as President Donald Trump's administration sets out demands for reform, according to a Monday announcement from the Education Department.
This decision marks a significant intensification in Trump's ongoing conflict with the prestigious Ivy League institution. The administration had previously frozen $2.2 billion in grants and sought to revoke the university's tax-exempt status.
An Education Department official, speaking anonymously, indicated that federal research grants have been halted over alleged antisemitism, racial discrimination, and a lack of academic rigor and viewpoint diversity. Harvard is expected to negotiate with federal authorities to demonstrate compliance and regain funding.
