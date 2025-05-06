Federal Freeze: Harvard's Battle Against Trump's Demands

Harvard University will not receive new federal grants as President Donald Trump's administration sets out demands for reform, according to a Monday announcement from the Education Department.

This decision marks a significant intensification in Trump's ongoing conflict with the prestigious Ivy League institution. The administration had previously frozen $2.2 billion in grants and sought to revoke the university's tax-exempt status.

An Education Department official, speaking anonymously, indicated that federal research grants have been halted over alleged antisemitism, racial discrimination, and a lack of academic rigor and viewpoint diversity. Harvard is expected to negotiate with federal authorities to demonstrate compliance and regain funding.

