Veranda Learning Solutions Promotes Mohasin Khan to CFO Amid Strategic Leadership Changes

On Tuesday, Veranda Learning Solutions announced the elevation of Pathan Mohasin Khan to the position of Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Saradha Govindarajan, who has chosen to explore other opportunities.

Mohasin Khan, with credentials as a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, joined Veranda Learning in 2022, contributing significantly as Deputy General Manager – Finance, the firm noted. The recommendation for his promotion came from the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and was ratified by the Board of Veranda Learning during a meeting held on Monday.

Suresh Kalpathi, Chairman and Executive Director of Veranda Learning, expressed confidence in Khan's financial skills and dedication to the company's growth, highlighting the firm's strategy of nurturing leaders internally. Additionally, the company declared the appointment of Abinaya Kalpathi as Assistant General Manager – Marketing, signaling strategic steps in expanding brand and student engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)