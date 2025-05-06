Left Menu

Silent Triumph: Gurdeep Kaur Vasu's Unyielding Journey

Gurdeep Kaur Vasu, a 34-year-old woman from Indore, has made an inspiring achievement by passing the Class 12 board exams despite being deaf, mute, and blind. Supported by the Anand Service Society, she excelled with a writer's assistance and now aspires to pursue higher education and secure a government job.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:51 IST
Silent Triumph: Gurdeep Kaur Vasu's Unyielding Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable story of resilience and determination, 34-year-old Gurdeep Kaur Vasu from Indore has passed her Class 12 board exams. Despite her inability to see, hear, or speak, she scored 207 out of 400, marking an unprecedented achievement in Madhya Pradesh's educational history.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education facilitated her exam with the help of a writer, enabling her to study subjects such as English, Geography, Political Science, and Drawing and Designing. This accomplishment was further supported by the Anand Service Society, a local NGO dedicated to assisting the disabled.

Communicating with sign language and Braille, Gurdeep now plans to continue her education and hopes to find a government job under the Divyang quota, aspiring to both higher studies and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025