Silent Triumph: Gurdeep Kaur Vasu's Unyielding Journey

In a remarkable story of resilience and determination, 34-year-old Gurdeep Kaur Vasu from Indore has passed her Class 12 board exams. Despite her inability to see, hear, or speak, she scored 207 out of 400, marking an unprecedented achievement in Madhya Pradesh's educational history.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education facilitated her exam with the help of a writer, enabling her to study subjects such as English, Geography, Political Science, and Drawing and Designing. This accomplishment was further supported by the Anand Service Society, a local NGO dedicated to assisting the disabled.

Communicating with sign language and Braille, Gurdeep now plans to continue her education and hopes to find a government job under the Divyang quota, aspiring to both higher studies and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)