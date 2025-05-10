UNESCO Champions Ethical AI in Pakistan with Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Secure Ecosystem

In a significant step towards shaping Pakistan’s digital future, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) hosted a multi-stakeholder dialogue focused on the ethical and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Held in conjunction with the global celebrations for World Press Freedom Day 2025, the event convened over 25 experts and representatives from key sectors including relevant government ministries, civil society organizations, academia, and media houses.

The dialogue was part of UNESCO’s broader mission to promote a human-centered and rights-based approach to AI. This initiative is rooted in the organization’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, adopted in 2021, which serves as a global standard to ensure AI technologies uphold ethical values and safeguard human rights. In Pakistan, this approach is becoming especially relevant as the country prepares to roll out its national AI policy.

Anchoring on Five Strategic Pillars

Pakistan’s draft national AI policy revolves around five foundational pillars:

AI Innovation Ecosystem Awareness & Readiness Secure AI Ecosystem Transformation & Evolution International Cooperation and Collaboration

While the policy as a whole aims to ensure responsible AI development, this particular dialogue focused on the Secure AI Ecosystem pillar. The goal was to explore how Pakistan can create a safe, transparent, and accountable AI infrastructure that not only leverages emerging technologies but also ensures ethical integrity, protects digital rights, and promotes inclusivity—especially for marginalized communities.

Ethical Safeguards and Policy Gaps

During the interactive sessions, participants identified existing policy gaps and collectively proposed preliminary recommendations. A recurring theme was the urgent need for transparency in AI algorithms and datasets, ensuring that automated decision-making does not lead to discrimination or the marginalization of vulnerable populations.

Experts emphasized that policies must be inclusive from their inception—taking into account the voices of all sectors, especially those underrepresented in technological discourse. Participants also called for stronger inter-sectoral coordination and the development of institutional capacities to oversee and regulate AI deployment.

Stakeholders stressed the importance of data protection laws, algorithmic fairness, and robust oversight mechanisms. They highlighted the need for AI to complement democratic institutions and not undermine them, reiterating that policy frameworks should reinforce public trust.

Commitment from National and International Leaders

Afke Bootsman, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in Pakistan, delivered a strong message on aligning technological progress with global development goals. “It is imperative that the transformative potential of AI is shaped by the principles of inclusion, equity, and human rights,” she said, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to leaving no one behind in the digital revolution.

Dr. Aneel Salman, a prominent policy and governance expert, emphasized the urgency of a thoughtful policy framework. “A well-crafted AI policy is essential to harness this transformative technology for inclusive economic growth, safeguard democratic values, and build lasting trust in public institutions,” he noted.

UNESCO’s Role in Advancing AI for Good

UNESCO’s Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, underscored the organization’s long-standing commitment to ethical AI. “The insights gathered through today’s dialogue will play a critical role in advancing a people-centered and sustainable AI strategy for Pakistan,” he stated. “UNESCO is ready to support national efforts to ensure AI serves as a public good, promotes human rights, and accelerates progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Hamza Khan Swati, National Professional Officer for Communication and Information at UNESCO Pakistan, connected the dialogue to this year’s World Press Freedom Day theme. He explored how AI, while powerful, presents both opportunities and risks for press freedom. “UNESCO is committed to ensuring that AI development is guided by ethical considerations, particularly when it comes to protecting media independence and fostering a vibrant, free press,” he said.

Moving Forward: From Dialogue to Policy Implementation

The recommendations generated from this dialogue will directly inform ongoing consultations around Pakistan’s draft national AI policy. They will serve as a foundation for refining the existing policy framework and guiding its implementation in a manner aligned with the country’s digital governance priorities.

This collaborative effort between UNESCO and national stakeholders not only reinforces the value of international ethical standards but also showcases the power of inclusive dialogue in crafting AI systems that are just, transparent, and beneficial for all segments of society.

Pakistan now stands at a pivotal moment—one that will determine how the country navigates the complex, fast-evolving terrain of AI technology. With the right policies in place, and continued international support, the vision for an ethical, secure, and inclusive AI-driven future is well within reach.