Woxsen University Sets New Benchmark in B.Tech Placements
Woxsen University celebrated a milestone with the conclusion of B.Tech placements for the Class of 2025. There was a significant rise in compensation metrics, with a notable demand for AI-related roles. The university hosted 48 leading recruiters, underscoring its industry-ready graduate programs and prominence in technical education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Woxsen University has achieved a landmark moment with its recent B.Tech placement season for the Class of 2025, showcasing a substantial improvement in compensation and industry relevance.
Recruitment trends show a growing demand for roles in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science, reflecting the university's emphasis on future-focused education.
With 48 top companies participating, Woxsen University's dedication to molding industry-ready graduates remains evident, cementing its status as a leader in engineering education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement