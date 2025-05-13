Left Menu

Woxsen University Sets New Benchmark in B.Tech Placements

Woxsen University celebrated a milestone with the conclusion of B.Tech placements for the Class of 2025. There was a significant rise in compensation metrics, with a notable demand for AI-related roles. The university hosted 48 leading recruiters, underscoring its industry-ready graduate programs and prominence in technical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Woxsen University has achieved a landmark moment with its recent B.Tech placement season for the Class of 2025, showcasing a substantial improvement in compensation and industry relevance.

Recruitment trends show a growing demand for roles in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science, reflecting the university's emphasis on future-focused education.

With 48 top companies participating, Woxsen University's dedication to molding industry-ready graduates remains evident, cementing its status as a leader in engineering education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

