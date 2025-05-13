Left Menu

NDMC Schools Achieve 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Board Exams

Twenty-nine schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council have achieved a perfect 100% pass rate in the 2024-25 CBSE board exams. The Vice Chairman attributed the success to students' and teachers' efforts and initiatives like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The overall pass percentage improved to 99.38% from last year's 98.54%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:55 IST
NDMC Schools Achieve 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Board Exams
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat, twenty-nine schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council have recorded a 100% pass rate in the 2024-25 CBSE board examinations, as per an official release on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal applauded the students from Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools. Seven schools achieved a perfect Class 12 pass rate, and 22 schools did so in Class 10, marking a significant academic milestone.

Chahal credited the success to the collaborative efforts of students, teachers, and effective initiatives like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which helped reduce exam stress. The overall pass percentage of NDMC schools rose to 99.38%, marking an improvement from 98.54% last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

