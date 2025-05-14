Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Educational and Industrial Revolution

Chhattisgarh government is launching the 'Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunwatta Abhiyaan' to enhance educational quality under the National Education Policy. The scheme focuses on improving education standards, promoting parent-teacher involvement, and professional development for educators, while amendments to the Industry Policy aim to boost employment and modernize farming.

Raipur | Updated: 14-05-2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • India

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh government has embarked on an ambitious campaign to elevate the quality of schooling across the state. As part of this initiative, the 'Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunwatta Abhiyaan' will be launched, aligning with the National Education Policy's objectives. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The program will focus on enhancing learning outcomes, fostering active parent-teacher collaboration, and achieving educational excellence. Schools will undergo social audits and be graded accordingly; those performing poorly will receive close scrutiny from officials and public representatives.

In addition, changes to the state's Industry Policy for 2024-30 will promote job creation and innovations in modern farming. The sector will see investments in technologies such as hydroponics, alongside incentives for the textile industry. To further bolster regional development, a new logistics policy will streamline trade, while artist pensions have been increased to provide extra financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

