Girls Triumph in Himachal Class X Results: A New Academic Benchmark

In an impressive academic feat, girls have outperformed boys in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class X results. The declaration, made on Thursday, saw girls occupying the top seven positions.

Saina Thakur of Neugal Model Public School in Kangra district secured the highest score with an outstanding 99.43 percent. Closely following, Ridhima Sharma secured the second position with 695 marks, while Mudita Sharma and Parnika Sharma shared the third, both securing 694 marks.

With a pass percentage of 79.8%, 75,862 students succeeded out of approximately 95,495 candidates. The exams, conducted from March 4 to March 22, involved over 2,300 centers. The results are accessible online, with certificates available via DigiLocker, marking a shift towards digital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)