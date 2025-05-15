Left Menu

Girls Triumph in Himachal Class X Results: A New Academic Benchmark

In the latest Class X results by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, girls have excelled, claiming the top seven positions. Saina Thakur topped the list with 696 marks out of 700. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.8%, with over 75,000 students passing the exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:32 IST
In an impressive academic feat, girls have outperformed boys in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class X results. The declaration, made on Thursday, saw girls occupying the top seven positions.

Saina Thakur of Neugal Model Public School in Kangra district secured the highest score with an outstanding 99.43 percent. Closely following, Ridhima Sharma secured the second position with 695 marks, while Mudita Sharma and Parnika Sharma shared the third, both securing 694 marks.

With a pass percentage of 79.8%, 75,862 students succeeded out of approximately 95,495 candidates. The exams, conducted from March 4 to March 22, involved over 2,300 centers. The results are accessible online, with certificates available via DigiLocker, marking a shift towards digital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

