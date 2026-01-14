Left Menu

Girls Outshine Boys in Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 Board Exams

In the Jammu and Kashmir class 10 board exams, girls slightly outperformed boys, with 85.78% of girls passing compared to 84.30% of boys. A total of 85.03% of the 94,845 students passed, with 16,550 earning an A1 grade. The exams were conducted in October-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:15 IST
In a closely-contested outcome, girls have emerged slightly ahead of boys in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's Class 10 annual examinations. The results, announced on Wednesday, revealed a pass percentage of 85.03% among the 94,845 students who appeared in the October-November exams.

Out of the total candidates, 47,736 were boys and 47,109 were girls. The data indicates that 85.78% of the girls passed the exams, marginally surpassing the 84.30% pass rate among boys. This highlights the consistent academic performance of female students in the region.

The examination results also showed an impressive number of high achievers, with 16,550 students securing a grade of A1, followed by 14,398 achieving an A2 grade. The educational authorities lauded the efforts of all students and the continued progress in educational standards.

