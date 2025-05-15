Debating DEI: The Polarizing Politics of Diversity in Education

As President Donald Trump sets his sights on dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on college campuses, a new poll reveals a complex landscape of opinions. Conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, the survey shows a nation divided on DEI, though certain elements attract less opposition.

The poll highlights that while DEI as a term is politically charged, some initiatives, like courses on racism or scholarships for minorities, receive significant support. Nearly four in ten Americans are in favor of DEI programs, with only three in ten expressing opposition. The partisan divide is evident, with seven in ten Democrats supporting DEI, contrasting with six in ten Republicans opposing it.

The discussion around DEI also uncovers varied interpretations. Robert Ayala, a poll participant, opposes DEI as diversity for diversity's sake yet supports scholarships for disadvantaged students, reflecting the nuanced views within the nation on this contentious topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)