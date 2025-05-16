Left Menu

NEET-UG Results on Hold: Power Outage Stalls Outcome for 21 Lakh Candidates

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has placed an interim hold on the NEET-UG results following a student's plea citing disrupted performance due to a power outage at the exam center. This decision affects 21 lakh candidates across the nation, with the next hearing scheduled for June 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:46 IST
A crucial ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court has put the NEET-UG results on temporary hold. The decision came after a student's plea highlighted issues during the exam caused by a power outage at the center, impacting over 21 lakh candidates nationwide.

The exam took place on May 4 amid adverse weather in Indore, leading to a power cut that reportedly hindered the proper conduct of the test. Justice Subodh Abhyankar, recognizing the incident's impact, granted interim relief to the affected student and withheld the announcement of results.

The court has summoned responses from relevant authorities, including the National Testing Agency and electricity distributors, by June 30. The incident has sparked concerns over the lack of contingency measures at exam centers despite warnings from the meteorological department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

