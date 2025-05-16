Ahmedabad University Celebrates 15th Annual Convocation: A Step Towards Innovative Education

In a significant academic milestone, Ahmedabad University held its 15th Annual Convocation, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2025. With 833 students awarded degrees, the event underscored both academic excellence and the institution's dedication to nurturing meaningful values.

The ceremony featured distinguished speakers like Professor Sitanshu Yashaschandra, who emphasized the transformative role of education in society. Students were recognized not only for their academic accomplishments but also for their leadership qualities.

Highlighting its growth, Ahmedabad University announced initiatives such as the GIFT International Fintech Institute and a new School of Performing and Visual Arts, reinforcing its commitment to interdisciplinary education and societal engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)