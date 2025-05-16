IIT-Roorkee Ends Partnership with Turkiye's Inonu University

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially revoked its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkiye's Inonu University. The MoU initially aimed to facilitate academic and research collaborations, with potential provisions for student and faculty exchanges, according to a statement released by IIT-Roorkee on Friday.

Emphasizing the institution's adherence to national policy and strategic interests, Director Kamal Kishore Pant stated that IIT-Roorkee is resolute in ensuring its global partnerships align with the values, priorities, and security considerations of India. 'Our focus remains on building meaningful and responsible academic collaborations contributing to India's growth and global standing,' he added.

The dissolution of this partnership coincides with Turkiye's recent support of Pakistan, including condemnation of India's military actions targeting terror camps, aligning with Pakistan amidst the use of Turkish drones in the conflict. IIT-Roorkee continues to seek international collaborations that complement its academic goals and support India's research and innovation ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)