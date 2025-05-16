Protesting Teachers Clash with Police at Bikash Bhavan

In a tense standoff at Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal education department, hundreds of teachers clashed with police while demanding the reinstatement of their jobs. This conflict followed alleged police excesses that occurred a day prior.

The teachers, embroiled in a school jobs scam investigation, staged a sit-in protest, refusing to vacate the premises unless their demands were met. With injuries from previous altercations visible, they demanded that the state government reinstate them without requiring fresh exams, as mandated by a Supreme Court decision.

Despite heightened security and locked gates, the protest escalated, capturing public attention. The police, maintaining a strong presence, claimed they were only performing their duties amidst calls for compassion from the protesting educators.

