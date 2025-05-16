Left Menu

Protesting Teachers Clash with Police at Bikash Bhavan

In West Bengal, teachers protesting against job losses clashed with police outside Bikash Bhavan. The protest followed police action to remove them the previous day. Teachers demanded job reinstatement after a Supreme Court ruling and refused to participate in new recruitment exams. The standoff remains tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:28 IST
Protesting Teachers Clash with Police at Bikash Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff at Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal education department, hundreds of teachers clashed with police while demanding the reinstatement of their jobs. This conflict followed alleged police excesses that occurred a day prior.

The teachers, embroiled in a school jobs scam investigation, staged a sit-in protest, refusing to vacate the premises unless their demands were met. With injuries from previous altercations visible, they demanded that the state government reinstate them without requiring fresh exams, as mandated by a Supreme Court decision.

Despite heightened security and locked gates, the protest escalated, capturing public attention. The police, maintaining a strong presence, claimed they were only performing their duties amidst calls for compassion from the protesting educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025