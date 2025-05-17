Strengthening School Internship Verifications: A Step Towards Meaningful Vocational Training

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has implemented new directives to bolster the verification process for student internships conducted during summer and autumn breaks. These measures aim to ensure students receive beneficial and relevant workplace training, according to officials.

A circular issued on May 13 mandates Heads of Schools (HoSs) and designated Resource Persons to more rigorously oversee internships. HoSs are to confirm details such as the employer's name, location, internship duration, student participation, and the nature of the experience, ensuring these details are meticulously recorded and submitted in a standardized format to uphold transparency.

Resource Persons are expected to conduct site visits to two to four internship locations daily, assessing the training's quality by checking student engagement, task relevance, and adherence to safety protocols. These steps intend to ensure internships offer genuine learning experiences and are not mere formalities.

