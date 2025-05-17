Delhi University Opens Doors for PG and B.Tech Admission 2025-26
Delhi University begins the registration process for its postgraduate and B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Applications will be open until June 6. Admission for postgraduate courses will rely on CUET (PG)-2025 scores, while B.Tech admissions are based on JEE (Main)-2025 results.
Delhi University has kicked off its registration for the 2025-26 academic year, inviting applications for postgraduate and B.Tech programmes.
Starting Friday for postgraduates and Saturday for B.Tech hopefuls, the application window remains open until 11:59 PM on June 6, as per the official notice.
Admissions for postgraduate programmes hinge on CUET (PG)-2025 scores, while B.Tech entry will rely on the JEE (Main)-2025 Common Rank List. Candidates should refer to the relevant Bulletins of Information for detailed criteria and guidelines.
