Left Menu

Delhi University Opens Doors for PG and B.Tech Admission 2025-26

Delhi University begins the registration process for its postgraduate and B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Applications will be open until June 6. Admission for postgraduate courses will rely on CUET (PG)-2025 scores, while B.Tech admissions are based on JEE (Main)-2025 results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:59 IST
Delhi University Opens Doors for PG and B.Tech Admission 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has kicked off its registration for the 2025-26 academic year, inviting applications for postgraduate and B.Tech programmes.

Starting Friday for postgraduates and Saturday for B.Tech hopefuls, the application window remains open until 11:59 PM on June 6, as per the official notice.

Admissions for postgraduate programmes hinge on CUET (PG)-2025 scores, while B.Tech entry will rely on the JEE (Main)-2025 Common Rank List. Candidates should refer to the relevant Bulletins of Information for detailed criteria and guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025