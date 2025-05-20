Rusticated Student Challenges College Action in High Court

A 19-year-old Information Technology student from Pune, arrested over a social media post related to Indo-Pak hostilities, has launched a legal battle against her college's decision to rusticate her. She filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, alleging her fundamental rights were violated.

The student, represented by advocate Farhana Shah, argues that the Sinhgad Academy of Engineering acted arbitrarily, without issuing a show-cause notice or allowing her to defend herself. The petition underscores a breach of natural justice principles and fundamental rights under several constitutional articles.

The post, initially shared on May 7, criticized government actions against Pakistan and was deleted within two hours due to threats. Despite her apology, the college cited disrepute and anti-national sentiments as reasons for rustication. The student's bail plea was also denied, citing her permanent residence in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)