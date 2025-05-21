Left Menu

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Education Funds Standoff

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's withholding of Rs 2,151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for 2024-2025. The state alleges the funds' release is unlawfully linked to the implementation of NEP 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme, demands judicial intervention.

  Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken legal action against the Centre, petitioning the Supreme Court to release over Rs 2,151 crore in education funds. The state claims these funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme are unfairly tied to implementing the National Education Policy, 2020, and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme, which it opposes.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government appeals to the court, invoking Article 131 of the Constitution, which allows for disputes between the Centre and a state to be heard by the Supreme Court. The government seeks to have the NEP and PM SHRI Schools Scheme declared non-binding unless a formal agreement is reached.

The state argues that the Centre's conditions linking the release of funds to NEP 2020's implementation are unconstitutional and arbitrary. The legal move highlights tensions over educational policy direction and the financial impacts on Tamil Nadu's school education system.

