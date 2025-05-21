Left Menu

Return to Venezuela: Fear Drives Immigrant Families to Self-Deport

José Alberto González and his family spent their final two months in the U.S. in fear of immigration authorities. Faced with increasing danger under Trump’s administration, they decided to return to Venezuela. Many immigrant families face similar decisions, causing sharp declines in school attendance across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:18 IST
Return to Venezuela: Fear Drives Immigrant Families to Self-Deport

In recent months, immigrant families like José Alberto González's have opted to leave the United States, driven by mounting fears of deportation under Trump's administration. For González, the risk of being treated like a criminal outweighed the dream of a better life for his children in Denver.

Thousands of immigrants have begun self-deportation procedures, exacerbated by Trump's intensified surveillance and incentives for voluntary departure. The Supreme Court's decision to strip Temporary Protective Status from Venezuelans further jeopardizes their stay, forcing many to rethink their future in the U.S.

As families retract, schools nationwide face significant declines in attendance figures. Schools now worry about enrollment and funding, confronting economic strains as immigrant populations dwindle. The situation underscores the profound impact of immigration policy on local communities and education systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025