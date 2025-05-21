Return to Venezuela: Fear Drives Immigrant Families to Self-Deport

In recent months, immigrant families like José Alberto González's have opted to leave the United States, driven by mounting fears of deportation under Trump's administration. For González, the risk of being treated like a criminal outweighed the dream of a better life for his children in Denver.

Thousands of immigrants have begun self-deportation procedures, exacerbated by Trump's intensified surveillance and incentives for voluntary departure. The Supreme Court's decision to strip Temporary Protective Status from Venezuelans further jeopardizes their stay, forcing many to rethink their future in the U.S.

As families retract, schools nationwide face significant declines in attendance figures. Schools now worry about enrollment and funding, confronting economic strains as immigrant populations dwindle. The situation underscores the profound impact of immigration policy on local communities and education systems.

